ETTIENNE LE ROUX: The lie of corporate SA’s ‘groot acquisition trek’ overseas

Popular opinion would have you believe that the private sector is pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy overseas at the expense of fixed investment domestically.

And people seem to think that the profits such acquisitions generate are hoarded abroad — again, to the country’s disadvantage.

Since 2013, R385bn has been spent to acquire and raise equity holdings in offshore undertakings — a gobsmacking figure. This explains why some conclude that business prefers expanding overseas to investing in fixed assets locally. Others push it further still, calling it unpatriotic.

It’s tempting to focus solely on the private sector’s offshore activities. But that’s not fair. In reality, the private sector invests meaningfully more every year in SA than this R385bn, which the firms have invested overseas over five years.

Also, not only have corporates continued to invest in plant, tools, machinery and so forth, they’ve even increased capital outlays moderately, from R470bn in 2013 to R550bn in 2017. And this despite the harsh economic downturn that dominated in this period.

So while it is true that outbound direct investment has been noticeably large in each of the past five years, it has been fairly stable as a percentage of a much larger flow of domestic fixed investment, which hovers between a low of 12% and a high of 18%. Today, this figure is about 15%. So to conclude that corporate SA is on a "Groot Acquisition Trek" overseas to the detriment of fixed capital formation locally is obviously incorrect.

Anyway, one can hardly fault businesses for venturing overseas if you consider the reasons for them doing it. Some are acting out of necessity. The markets they operate in locally have become saturated — a common symptom of persistently weak economic growth. Others are simply ensuring that their investment eggs aren’t all in one basket.

In other words, these aren’t ominous signs of capital flight, just indications of companies making rational business and portfolio decisions.