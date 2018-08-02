Opinion / On My Mind

ETTIENNE LE ROUX: The lie of corporate SA’s ‘groot acquisition trek’ overseas

The criticism directed at corporate SA for investing abroad is unfair. It’s not capital flight, just companies making rational business and portfolio decisions

02 August 2018 - 13:36 Ettienne le Roux
Rand Merchant Bank chief economist Ettienne le Roux. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Popular opinion would have you believe that the private sector is pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy overseas at the expense of fixed investment domestically.

And people seem to think that the profits such acquisitions generate are hoarded abroad — again, to the country’s disadvantage.

Since 2013, R385bn has been spent to acquire and raise equity holdings in offshore undertakings — a gobsmacking figure. This explains why some conclude that business prefers expanding overseas to investing in fixed assets locally. Others push it further still, calling it unpatriotic.

It’s tempting to focus solely on the private sector’s offshore activities. But that’s not fair. In reality, the private sector invests meaningfully more every year in SA than this R385bn, which the firms have invested overseas over five years.

Also, not only have corporates continued to invest in plant, tools, machinery and so forth, they’ve even increased capital outlays moderately, from R470bn in 2013 to R550bn in 2017. And this despite the harsh economic downturn that dominated in this period.

So while it is true that outbound direct investment has been noticeably large in each of the past five years, it has been fairly stable as a percentage of a much larger flow of domestic fixed investment, which hovers between a low of 12% and a high of 18%. Today, this figure is about 15%. So to conclude that corporate SA is on a "Groot Acquisition Trek" overseas to the detriment of fixed capital formation locally is obviously incorrect.

Anyway, one can hardly fault businesses for venturing overseas if you consider the reasons for them doing it. Some are acting out of necessity. The markets they operate in locally have become saturated — a common symptom of persistently weak economic growth. Others are simply ensuring that their investment eggs aren’t all in one basket.

In other words, these aren’t ominous signs of capital flight, just indications of companies making rational business and portfolio decisions.

Contrary to criticism, fixed investment in SA isn’t grinding to a hasty halt because of offshore expansion

As for the "hoarding" theory it, too, isn’t borne out by the data.

In balance-of-payments terms, the value of offshore subsidiary profits repatriated to SA reflects as dividends on foreign direct investment (FDI). This, combined with the dividends and interest income derived from foreign nondirect (or portfolio-type) investments, makes up most of the investment income SA-owned assets earn abroad.

From a measly R5bn (18% of investment income) eight years ago, profit repatriation jumped to R25bn (36%) in 2017. This is a marked increase — even after the rand’s weakness is accounted for.

Clearly, profits are being repatriated, while the overseas income that this represents is increasing in importance. In two of the past three years, for example, the value of the dividends on FDI exceeded the value of the dividends derived (and received) from private sector financial institutions’ portfolio of foreign equity securities.

A slower pace

So, contrary to criticism, fixed investment in SA isn’t grinding to a hasty halt as a result of offshore expansion. Rather, it is the pace of capital formation that has slowed down — itself an expected outcome of increased policy uncertainty and sluggish economy activity.

Besides, corporate SA’s growing international asset base is already "paying dividends". And we should acknowledge its extent.

Slowly but surely, these assets have become an important source of income — something without which SA’s external funding requirement (reflected by its current account deficit) would’ve been even more acute.

In short, stop knocking businesses for venturing offshore, and let opportunity knock instead — be it offshore or around the corner.

Le Roux is chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank

Behind Cyril’s $100bn charm offensive

SA’s spade work is paying off and more investment is on the way — but bolder reforms will be needed for it to properly gain momentum
14 days ago

