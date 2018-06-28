MILLARD ARNOLD: Are business schools still relevant?

Following decades of enthusiastic support, business schools now find themselves under attack for being irrelevant, inconsequential or of little real value in developing business leaders who can make a difference.

In some part, this is due to the metamorphosis of the workplace. The World Economic Forum predicts that "by 2020, more than a third of the desired core skill sets of most occupations will comprise skills that are not yet considered crucial to the job today".

Last year Michael Mankins, a partner at Bain & Company, wrote in the Harvard Review that "innovations will change the basis of competition in many markets and alter the sources of advantage for most companies. Business-critical roles — jobs that are central to differentiating a company from its competitors and successfully executing strategy — will also change."

Critically, he adds, "companies will be forced to rethink the talent they will need to play these business-critical roles in the future".

For business schools, the implications are huge. If these changes are to take place in less than a decade, the challenge for business schools is to develop courses, programmes and initiatives that will align with business needs.

With 18 diverse member schools with varying strengths, objectives and approaches, the SA Business Schools Association (Sabsa) commissioned a study, "Alternative Futures for Business Schools in SA". It sifted through a range of concerns, from SA’s stagnant economic environment, rising social expectations and fluctuating ideological shifts in the political space. Throw in changes in student demands, technological advances and a cumbersome regulatory environment, and it’s clear that business schools are hard-pressed to structure a coherent formula to address all of this.

It is easy to understand why those unaware of these complexities are quick to say that business schools are in decline.