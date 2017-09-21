SAA needs a merger, a partnership, or any other form of privatisation
The airline should imitate Emirates, which is state-owned but run on a commercial basis without government support
While the future of South African Airways (SAA) remains in the balance, it’s the airline’s rank and file, who are by many accounts doing a sterling job under trying circumstances, that are bearing the brunt.
SAA just can’t stay off the front pages, and for all the wrong reasons. Finance minister Malusi Gigaba has seen fit to extend the tenure of controversial board chair Dudu Myeni until November, and the beleaguered airline is in line for yet another bailout, this time of R10bn. Despite increasing calls for our national flag carrier to be privatised, Gigaba seems set in the belief that it can be saved by further rounds of funding. (Such dogged determination leads one to wonder to what extent it could be a case of wanting to protect the gravy train, since MPs, both incumbent and former, get free flights worth millions of rands every year.)
What’s really shameful is that while the debates drag on, not much is being said about the people who are, so to speak, keeping SAA in the air — the ground and flight staff who are doing their jobs regardless of poor management, apparent corruption and an embarrassing board.
I can personally attest to the exceptional work of some of these crew members in what must be highly challenging circumstances. A few weeks ago, I returned on a flight from Mauritius to Johannesburg, and my experience of SAA was nothing short of first rate. The four cabin attendants reflected the diversity of our rainbow nation, and were all exceptionally friendly and professional. There was a vibrant team spirit among them, and the atmosphere in the plane was light and warm. Both the service and the food were great, and the cabin comfortable – African hospitality at its best!
The experience made me long for the days when Capetonians flying to London still had a choice between SAA and British Airways (BA). This was of course before another foolish act, namely the sale in 2012 of one of SAA’s prime landing slots at Heathrow Airport for around R300m following the cessation of the airline’s direct flights from Cape Town to London. Even at that time I much preferred flying by SAA to taking a BA flight, again for reasons of superior in-flight service and overall flying experience. These days, direct flights to London with BA are rather drab; with its ageing fleet of 747s, tatty interiors, impersonal service and uninspiring on-board catering, the airline’s glory days appear to be over.
The one airline SAA would do well to emulate is Dubai-based Emirates, which is essentially state owned but run on a commercial basis, receiving no financial support from the government. If it weren’t for the layover in Dubai en route to Europe, Emirates would be my preferred carrier. Can you imagine the impact that the R2bn equity deal former acting SAA CEO Nico Bezuidenhout arranged with Emirates in 2015 — which was inexplicably canned at the last minute, reportedly by Myeni — might have had on the fortunes of our own ailing airline? Setting SAA on a commercial course may well have prevented its current woes, and I’m convinced the warm and professional service to which Emirates passengers have become accustomed would have resonated with our airline’s staff.
The current shareholder of SAA has demonstrated repeatedly that it can’t be trusted to turn the carrier into a profitable business. There are just too many vested interests, including all the free-riders on board (MPs as well as those benefiting from sponsorship deals). While one should give newly appointed Vuyani Jarana, who is set to join SAA as CEO after a 22-year stint at Vodacom, the opportunity to turn things around, it is doubtful he’ll be able to achieve much without full or even partial privatisation, including a partnership or merger with an international airline that is commercially managed.
No-one deserves this more than the employees of SAA, for whom I have the utmost respect. Despite being led by an incompetent and corrupt senior management team and board, they simply knuckle down and do their best. Hats off to the “ordinary” workforce, such as the crew members I encountered, for continuing to deliver against all odds.
Kriel is the CEO of Sanlam Private Wealth
