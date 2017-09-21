SAA needs a merger, a partnership, or any other form of privatisation

What’s really shameful is that while the debates drag on, not much is being said about the people who are, so to speak, keeping SAA in the air — the ground and flight staff who are doing their jobs regardless of poor management, apparent corruption and an embarrassing board.

I can personally attest to the exceptional work of some of these crew members in what must be highly challenging circumstances. A few weeks ago, I returned on a flight from Mauritius to Johannesburg, and my experience of SAA was nothing short of first rate. The four cabin attendants reflected the diversity of our rainbow nation, and were all exceptionally friendly and professional. There was a vibrant team spirit among them, and the atmosphere in the plane was light and warm. Both the service and the food were great, and the cabin comfortable – African hospitality at its best!

The experience made me long for the days when Capetonians flying to London still had a choice between SAA and British Airways (BA). This was of course before another foolish act, namely the sale in 2012 of one of SAA’s prime landing slots at Heathrow Airport for around R300m following the cessation of the airline’s direct flights from Cape Town to London. Even at that time I much preferred flying by SAA to taking a BA flight, again for reasons of superior in-flight service and overall flying experience. These days, direct flights to London with BA are rather drab; with its ageing fleet of 747s, tatty interiors, impersonal service and uninspiring on-board catering, the airline’s glory days appear to be over.

The one airline SAA would do well to emulate is Dubai-based Emirates, which is essentially state owned but run on a commercial basis, receiving no financial support from the government. If it weren’t for the layover in Dubai en route to Europe, Emirates would be my preferred carrier. Can you imagine the impact that the R2bn equity deal former acting SAA CEO Nico Bezuidenhout arranged with Emirates in 2015 — which was inexplicably canned at the last minute, reportedly by Myeni — might have had on the fortunes of our own ailing airline? Setting SAA on a commercial course may well have prevented its current woes, and I’m convinced the warm and professional service to which Emirates passengers have become accustomed would have resonated with our airline’s staff.