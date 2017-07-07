ON MY MIND: Merkel’s tough G20 balancing act

However, the focus in Hamburg will shift from Africa to pressing international concerns. Key among these is the effect of the US’s Donald Trump presidency on global processes and commitment to the liberal international trade order, which has its foundations in the Bretton Woods conference that took place in the wake of World War 2.

Global leaders then agreed that, to avoid future international crises, an interconnected and interdependent global economy could spur nations to collaborate rather than compete. There was broad consensus that the protectionist measures introduced after World War 1 and the Great Depression were detrimental to individual states, and that open and fair trade could allow for mutually beneficial development.

The pace of globalisation accelerated and, alongside rapid technological advancement, the world integrated and connected on an unprecedented scale.

The creation of the G20 after the 2008 financial crisis was an attempt to address problems created by the unfettered movement of capital across the world; it was never an attempt to erode the Bretton Woods principles. Yet rising global inequalities — an outcome of the form that globalisation and financialisation took — have helped spawn populism as a perceived antidote.

Many states are aware that more fairness and inclusiveness have to be pursued in the economic policy architecture. However, Trump is pursuing a protectionist agenda that may cause significant disruption, withdrawing from large international trade negotiations, rolling back agreed-to financial regulations such as the Dodd-Frank Act, and pulling out of the Paris climate change agreement.

If the 2017 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits are anything to go by, the prospect for greater disagreement between the US and other leading nations is high.

The G20 has expanded from being a forum to address the 2008 financial crisis to one in which issues that affect global economic growth and prosperity are discussed alongside climate and sustainability concerns.

In Hamburg, leaders will talk about the resilience of the world economy, global trade, employment, financial markets and tax co-operation. Their discussions on sustainability will include climate change and energy, the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, digitalisation, health and the empowerment of women. And when talking about taking responsibility, the agenda will focus on the causes of displacement of people, the partnership with Africa, how to combat terrorism and corruption, and co-operation in agriculture and food security.

Some have argued that the G20 agenda is too broad, veering from its founding objectives. However, having a broader agenda will allow German Chancellor Angela Merkel to find areas of commonality with the US outside of the web of climate change and trade liberalisation.

And, of course, there are other actors that will try to use the G20 summit to test their global influence, including the UK (which is soon to leave the EU) and the young French president, Emmanuel Macron, who provides a welcome foil to the populist Trump.

In a similar style, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try and show what liberal global leadership can offer. But the absence of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz should signal that in a time of extreme instability in the Middle East, the G20 needs to find common ground around solutions to the spiralling conflict there.

No doubt North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s missile test this week will also feature, as the summit brings together China, Japan, South Korea and the US — all with direct interests in developments on the peninsula.

Shifting global power means that the G20 is the preeminent global body to help forge co-operation on global challenges. It will require skill from the chancellor to secure positive outcomes, given the personalities and global context.

* Elizabeth Sidiropoulos is the CE of the SA Institute of International Affairs; Talitha Bertelsmann-Scott is the head of the institute’s economic diplomacy programme