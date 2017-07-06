DAVID MAYNIER: Malusi Gigaba is MIA

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba has been missing in action in the fight to save the SA Reserve Bank. Just over two weeks ago, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ordered that a constitutional amendment was needed to alter the mandate of the Bank. This followed her investigation into the decades-old Bankorp "lifeboat" loan.

Bizarrely, not only does the remedial action appear to have been beyond Mkhwebane’s powers, but it also appears to have been unrelated to her probe — and to have been inspired by a nutter such as Holocaust denier Stephen Mitford Goodson and thugs such as Black First Land First’s Andile Mngxitama.

Unsurprisingly, the market reaction was swift: the rand tanked, depreciating by 2.05% — from R12.79 against the dollar to R13.05 — in a couple of hours; nonresidents dumped R1.3bn of government bonds; and there was a sell-off of shares in the banking sector worth R365m.