RALPH MATHEKGA: The missing link in SA’s policy environment

Then there is a question about commitment to the values of nationalisation, and whether those who have chosen to favour it are fighting narrow battles for political expediency.

Policy makers have a right to raise grand ideas when they feel the current policy framework is inadequate. However, they shouldn’t think they can propose radical policy shifts without having to explain their role in the inadequacies of previous policy.

Those within the ANC calling for radical change in the form of nationalisation should first own up to their role in poor past performance. ANC members should not be allowed to walk in and out of policy positions without having to explain themselves.

Having a mandate to devise and implement policy is not a licence to make arbitrary and whimsical decisions.

SA’s problems are not complex or abstract; they are fairly straightforward, and practical in nature.

Consider for example the SA Social Security Agency debacle that unfolded this year. The issue had nothing to do with grand ideas such as privatisation or nationalisation. It was a matter of government officials, including political principals, having to avoid conflicts of interest when dealing with the provision of public services.

Whether or not one is in favour of nationalisation, good governance is always about following procedure openly.

At some point SA might have to raise the debate regarding nationalisation. Doing it now presents a false route that will not lead to the improvement of service delivery.

The central issue, which requires rapid response, is the decline of state capacity and the dwindling legitimacy of the democratically elected government to implement policy.

The main cause of this problem is corruption.

Until we have fully dealt with this, it seems to me that the whole debate about nationalisation remains a senseless jujitsu battle.

* Mathekga is a director of research at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.