Tribute to Ahmed Kathrada by Trevor Manuel: An ethos of leadership

As a young activist, a detainee, an accused in the Rivonia Trial, a prisoner, and in the 27 years since his release, he was constant in his style.

An essential element of this was a self-deprecating humour. For example, he told with relish the story that he had served as a cabinet minister for a shorter period than David Des van Rooyen did!

Granted, the circumstances were quite different. Back in 1994, a brand new president, Nelson Mandela, announced Uncle Kathy as minister of correctional services. However, when comrade Mandela realised he had to lure the IFP into government, he knew that he could call on comrade Kathy to give up his seat, and the position was given to the IFP’s Sipho Mzimela instead.

Still, Kathrada remained in parliament as Mandela’s parliamentary counsellor for the five-year term, before leaving parliament without any remorse for serving as a minister for only a few days ...

Kathrada was also awarded the highest order in the ANC, the Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe back in 1991. There is a story there too: when Joe Slovo was dying and was to be awarded the Isithwalandwe, the ANC did not have a medal to honour the award. Predictably, it was Uncle Kathy who gave up his medal so that Slovo would have the award made in his lifetime. I am still not sure that he was ever given the "replacement" medal.

There are so many elements to this great individual that need

to be fully explored. One of them was his view of Robben Island, a place where he spent 18 years, from 1964 to 1982, before being moved to Pollsmoor and finally released in 1989.