ON MY MIND: Inside information

However, in their favour they have reputation, integrity and decades of specialised experience as reliable partners to provide financial services.

These value systems are a source of competitive advantage to leverage responsibly.

Relationships forged between individuals and their financial institutions typically revolve around the confidential management of financial affairs. This should be no different in the app world.

So why have financial institutions’ apps followed intrusive startup protocols, demanding access to contacts, microphones, cameras, locations, photographs and media? These types of permissions are on the edge of — if they do not betray — the confidentiality values associated with financial services. Unless clients cede their rights to privacy and permit exploitation of their personal information, they are denied the use of these apps.

Banks already collect abundant information on clients and maintain exhaustive transaction records. Analysis of this data reveals behavioural patterns, spending habits and insights with predictive capability to interpret events.