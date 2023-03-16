Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
A few weeks ago I spotted legendary fund manager Dave Foord at a nearby table at Magica Roma. In the presence of greatness, I urged my fellow investment club members to please make only hushed accusations about who was responsible for depleting the lunch fund with costly bets on EOH, Aveng and Sasol.
Seeing Foord made me nostalgic about an easier time, when most of my measly savings were tucked away in Foord Compass Debentures — a fantastic investment vehicle that offered decent growth and a decent yield. Legislation unfortunately rendered Foord Compass less effective, and the vehicle was parked away from the public. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Taking a nibble at the JSE
The holy grail of stocks is the one that pays rich dividends and offers capital growth. The JSE Ltd has got the former right — now it needs to work on the growth bit too
