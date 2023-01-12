The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
The South African new-vehicle market has been in decline for some time — what will happen in 2023 is anyone’s guess
A scholarship programme has been producing doctors for South Africa’s understaffed rural hospitals since 1999, but provinces don’t have the money to employ its recent graduates. Could the National ...
Five luxury properties connected to misappropriated Lottery grants have been frozen by the Asset Forfeiture Unit
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
As usual, I suffered through the holiday season, my family once again rejecting the adoption of Festivus — which commendably starts with the airing of grievances — as a new celebratory point.
The baboons returned with the new year, tearing into my ripening grape harvest with frightening gusto. Now I’ll have to rethink plans to press out a few bottles of wickedly priced chenin blanc — already branded as “Marquis’ Tears”. I thought I’d find solace in work, but the first proper working day in January coincided with the piano tuner arriving after a mouse — we called him Little Richard because he played wildly until the early hours — wreaked havoc on the hammers and strings. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Strange things afoot at African Phoenix
A legal showdown between the company and prominent fund managers is on the cards over ‘extortion’ claims
