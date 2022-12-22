Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
“Never mind the NAV!” cried slightly exasperated PSG founder Jannie Mouton during the fight for the soul of unlisted liquor group KWV about a dozen years ago. This might have been the only time I ever saw the investment legend a tad flustered.
But pesky minority shareholders at KWV were vehemently opposed to a plan — that was not entirely without merit — to merge KWV into Pioneer Foods’s Ceres Beverages division at an effective price well below the stated NAV. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: RMH’s R489m problem
The investment company has a terrible quandary on its hands thanks to the debt problems of its principal asset, Atterbury Property Holdings
