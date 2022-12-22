Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: RMH’s R489m problem

The investment company has a terrible quandary on its hands thanks to the debt problems of its principal asset, Atterbury Property Holdings

22 December 2022 - 05:00

“Never mind the NAV!” cried slightly exasperated PSG founder Jannie Mouton during the fight for the soul of unlisted liquor group KWV about a dozen years ago. This might have been the only time I ever saw the investment legend a tad flustered.

But pesky minority shareholders at KWV were vehemently opposed to a plan — that was not entirely without merit — to merge KWV into Pioneer Foods’s Ceres Beverages division at an effective price well below the stated NAV. ..

