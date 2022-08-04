×

Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Firing up the old favourites

British American Tobacco, Karooooo, Astoria — these familiar Hasenfuss picks are all blazing fresh trails with new ventures

04 August 2022 - 05:00

Another tricky week, with British American Tobacco (BAT) shares smouldering enticingly under R650 as I write.

The group’s core cigarette business still shows remarkable life in a market that is slowly being stubbed out. But there is so much written about the new “healthier” product ranges in the latest financial report that the old smoke market feels almost secondary. ..

