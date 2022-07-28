Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
I had quite a week of setbacks and indignities. My timing was terrible in Textainer and Grindrod Shipping. I got caught on the wrong side of the market’s reassessment of ArcelorMittal and missed Friday’s “no-brainer” rally in Anglo American Platinum.
I eventually looked for solace in Distell. But there was worse to come. Last Tuesday I had to extricate my hefty Jack Russell/mastiff cross, Dexter, from a milk crate containing my Sinatra and Krautrock records. He took exception to a pigeon pecking at his dog pellets and chased the bird into the sacred confines of my subterranean man cave. Besides my mint copy of Sinatra at the Sands being given an unflattering and messy review by the panicked pigeon, a thrashing Dexter broke my last two bottles of Benguela Cove malbec. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Astoria’s gutsy new gig
Selling out of Afrimat — one of the JSE’s savviest capital allocators — and buying into Leatt is a bold call. Only time will tell if it’s the right one, writes Marc Hasenfuss
