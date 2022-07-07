MARC HASENFUSS: Crookes is a mixed bag, but may ripen nicely
While the short-term prospects for Crookes might be bittersweet, diversification efforts are bearing fruit
07 July 2022 - 05:00
Crookes Brothers — which, even though, with eyes half-shut, has a structural resemblance to the shambolic Tongaat Hulett — remains a fascinating value play for the patient punter.
I see Crookes as an operating agribusiness, as opposed to an agribusiness investor in the vein of PSG’s Zeder. Crookes executives and the large(r) shareholders might disagree. Nevertheless, Crookes has a hard NAV of R75 a share compared with a share price of about R40 — which means prospective investors are being offered a discount of more than 45% on (admittedly small) operations that span sugar, bananas, deciduous fruit and macadamias. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now