MARC HASENFUSS: How Brian Joffe misread the gym boom Brian Joffe got it wrong. Your local Virgin Active is pumping iron again, and Brait's shares could be in for some serious buffing

Famous last words … I’ve had a few. The assertion that has drawn the most mockery was my slightly inebriated contention at a rowdy dinner table at Rhodes University that Bob Dylan would never make another decent LP. That’s a big statement.

But this was after the whining bard had released the truly awful Knocked Out Loaded, which had no redeeming qualities (not even Brownsville Girl) and sent me scurrying for the soothing sounds of Nick Cave. Of course, it was not long before Dylan bounced back with the extremely accomplished Oh Mercy, followed by several other masterpieces over the next two decades … as I am still often reminded. ..