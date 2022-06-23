Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Netting the 10-baggers Montauk’s market capitalisation has shifted from about R300m to almost R30bn — putting it way beyond 10-bagger territory B L Premium

I find it difficult, in investing, not to panic under pressure. Times like these are testing. A panicked response often leads to a strategic capitulation, and a costly switch in strategy.

One of my regular tennis partners, Willie, is an engineer. He brings a calculated approach to the court, which is a good foil to my emotional flaying when under pressure. I recall one league game against a potent Milnerton pairing. They were younger, faster and stronger. One of our opponents got entirely airborne when he whacked his huge backhands. I think we were dumped 6-2 in the first set. ..