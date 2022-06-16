Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: The Hulamin horror show Investors in this perennially underperforming, but promising, aluminium supplier just can’t catch a break. Will another suitor be willing to step up? B L Premium

You are, they say, what you eat. My regular diet of smashed avocado and matzos probably characterises me as spartan, if not slightly insipid, of appetite. That said, my tennis partners would probably describe me as “languid”, though my opponents might be less diplomatic in calling me decidedly sluggish.

I like to think that a relaxed gait on the court affords me time to better sum up my options — which typically vacillates between a lob or a drop shot. Last Wednesday evening put any debate to rest. After enduring the prolonged agony of three sets of mixed doubles with my infernal tennis elbow radiating pain to all parts of my arm, I lunged for a revitalising swig of cola. ..