×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: A class act in persistence

Little financial services group Vunani has produced a superb turnaround — and says it’s on the JSE for the long haul

BL Premium
02 June 2022 - 05:00

There is nothing more satisfying than hanging in for a long and hard-earned comeback. I wish I could speak from personal experience, but I can’t.

I did once, though, single-handedly turn a family golf day around for the unfancied “outlaws” team on the Mossel Bay golf course — but there was a resounding hollowness to clinching the critical par after my wayward approach had deflected off a roof and plopped softly next to the pin...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now