Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: A class act in persistence Little financial services group Vunani has produced a superb turnaround — and says it’s on the JSE for the long haul B L Premium

There is nothing more satisfying than hanging in for a long and hard-earned comeback. I wish I could speak from personal experience, but I can’t.

I did once, though, single-handedly turn a family golf day around for the unfancied “outlaws” team on the Mossel Bay golf course — but there was a resounding hollowness to clinching the critical par after my wayward approach had deflected off a roof and plopped softly next to the pin...