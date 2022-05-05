Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: I like big butts an’ I cannot lie Its shares may not be smoking hot, but British American Tobacco is still firing up B L Premium

I was torn the other day in my position as a small shareholder in British American Tobacco (BAT) and as the custodian of my elderly mother’s small fortune.

I was in a retail establishment, which must stay nameless, where I spied a rather crudely designed box of cigarettes selling for R10 for a box of twenties. That’s a big difference in price compared to my mother’s favourite puffs — which range from Kent to Pall Mall — that cost roughly four times that. This “price discovery” comes after, in a moment of morbid inquisitiveness, I did a rough calculation of what my mother’s long-held smoking habit had cost over five years. The number was alarmingly large and equal, I worked out, to about 165 BAT shares. ..