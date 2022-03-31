Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Is new-look GPI worth it? Any material weakening in the share price would make GPI a very interesting yield play B L Premium

The raids on my wardrobe by my offspring have left me sartorially challenged. Polo shorts for pyjamas, my favourite T-shirts for gym and my cardigans fashioned into peppy grunge-wear. However, the final straw was seeing my daughter sporting my favourite Che Guevara buff, repurposed as a slinky strapless top. Revolutionary indeed, though I’m not exactly sure where comrade Guevara sits on the radical chic spectrum after the invasion of Ukraine.

I suppose refashioning a buff into a top has saved more than a few hundred rands of shopping at fashion emporiums. Maybe my daughter — with not the slightest interest in asset management — is a closet deep-value specialist?..