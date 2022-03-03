Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Now for the HCI cash-spinner If HCI sells out of its oil and gas interests, Marc Hasenfuss’s money is on a cash-spinning machine B L Premium

If geopolitical shocks weren’t enough to rattle me, I went totally ballistic on receiving my latest municipal rates statement — with a R10,000 water bill attached.

With a well servicing the expanded veggie patch and irrigating our other verdant vistas, the detailed consumption was surely impossible. Yet when I checked the water meter the cogs where whirring like the 10am spinning class at the Virgin Active. Leak detectors were called, and these fine gentlemen fairly quickly divined the errant water flow … conveniently located under the thick wall of the garage...