Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: A silver bridge to riches Niche financial services company SilverBridge may be a micro-cap, but a generous payout could be on the cards for the patient dabbler B L Premium

There are small-cap companies and there are micro-caps … and then there is SilverBridge Holdings. With a market capitalisation of around R36m, even the micro-cap label looks too big for SilverBridge.

But the company is interesting for the adventurous small-cap punter, if only for the possibility that it could be a candidate to buy out minority shareholders and delist. At this point, the share — at 121c — trades barely above the 107c a share tangible NAV, which is crazy for a profitable and asset-light technology services company...