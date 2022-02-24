MARC HASENFUSS: A silver bridge to riches
Niche financial services company SilverBridge may be a micro-cap, but a generous payout could be on the cards for the patient dabbler
24 February 2022 - 05:00
There are small-cap companies and there are micro-caps … and then there is SilverBridge Holdings. With a market capitalisation of around R36m, even the micro-cap label looks too big for SilverBridge.
But the company is interesting for the adventurous small-cap punter, if only for the possibility that it could be a candidate to buy out minority shareholders and delist. At this point, the share — at 121c — trades barely above the 107c a share tangible NAV, which is crazy for a profitable and asset-light technology services company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now