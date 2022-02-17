Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: British American Tobacco smokin’ again Just when you thought it had run out of puff, BAT is back and rolling in cash, writes Marc Hasenfuss B L Premium

If I was to draw one thing from British American Tobacco’s (BAT’s) full-year results to end-December 2021, it would be the smouldering statement that the group expects to generate about £40bn of cumulative free cash flow over the next five years.

This would represent more than half of BAT’s market capitalisation and seems to be a most realistic forecast, with £10bn of net cash generated from operating activities in 2021. Put that in your pipe and smoke it!..