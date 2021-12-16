Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Serving up deals As a (small) EPE shareholder I’d be fascinated to see how gracefully Ethos can exit its other ‘mature’ investments B L Premium

It’s been a prolonged farewell at the Fish Hoek Tennis Club to our stalwart player Eddie Botes ("Stoute Kabotes" to his pals.) The official departure date to the clay courts up north has been delayed by Kafkaesque visa complications. Still, most of us are accepting that we may never again see the huge arc of a frame-shot winner, or hear the familiar query of "How lame was that?" after a muffed overhead.

Most older players rein in their games, but Eddie was always exuberantly expansive with the widest possible wheelhouse on backhand and forehand side. The amount of fluff scathed off a new tennis ball by a backhand banger was something to behold, and (I suspect) a huge boon for the Bridgestone Tecnifibre Co...