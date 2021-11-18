MARC HASENFUSS: Game, set, Rupert?

This week’s column is, to an extent, about fashionable wristwear, an area in which I might well be a trendsetter. At this weekend’s Fish Hoek tennis club championship, I needed to improvise quickly to overcome the debilitating effects of a sore wrist ahead of our mixed doubles clash.

After emptying an aerosol can of Deep Heat on the afflicted area to no effect, I refashioned my elbow brace into an aesthetically pleasing wrist guard. It took a while to settle, but once the support set in I was able to resume my normal game. We rallied from a 6-3 deficit to win the next two sets 6-0 and 6-1. I’m thinking of patenting my wrist wrap, though there is a niggling suspicion that my on-court recovery might be better explained by the six anti-inflammatories I mixed in a lite lager...