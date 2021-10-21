MARC HASENFUSS: Cartrack driving a new direction

I’ve tended to have an aversion to rock bands with locational bents. If you flip through my piles of vinyl you won’t find any releases by Chicago, Asia, Europe, Kansas, Boston, Nazareth and Texas. The exceptions would be the New York Dolls and, at a stretch, the incendiary MC5.

As regards the JSE, I have no geographical aversions. One of the beloved holdings in my portfolio is Montauk Renewables (Montauk is "a village at the east end of the Long Island peninsula")...