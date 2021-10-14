MARC HASENFUSS: Ploughing a new furrow

I vaguely remember the fuel crisis of the 1970s. As a family, I think we escaped the stress because our fleet comprised a spanking new Beetle (albeit a 1600cc) and my aunt’s old Hillman Vogue, which only started after strenuous cranking.

But I do recall draconian speed limits, which were a real bugger for the Uitenhage brekers who leveraged scant pay cheques to buy their Ford Capris (with GT stripes). Our neighbours had a huge Valiant (or was it a Chevrolet Commando?), which subsequently spent a lot of time in the garage and obstructed our table tennis tournaments...