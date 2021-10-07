MARC HASENFUSS: Make mine a double

Some of my more bearish compadres are preparing for a storm. I’m so equity-light at this point I couldn’t really give a damn. And that’s good, because when markets are buffeted I’m the first to panic (not always a bad idea, by the way). It’s a curious thing, my nervous disposition in falling markets. After all, I learnt early on that the worst weather can be endured.

My school had an annual weekend hike for about 350 boys. How no lives and limbs were lost I’ll never know. Every third term we would be trucked out to some backwater outside the fair hamlet of Uitenhage, then trudge to a campsite many kilometres away...