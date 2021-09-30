MARC HASENFUSS: Caxton is (still) hot stuff
30 September 2021 - 05:00
How often do we see a share price double over a year and, with hindsight, wish we had had the guts to buy some of it at the low point? Well, here’s an interesting little situation to contemplate.
There is an unappreciated small-cap counter of which the share price has more than doubled over a year, yet it is now, arguably, as cheap as it was 12 months ago. Allow me to present Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now