MARC HASENFUSS: Caxton is (still) hot stuff

How often do we see a share price double over a year and, with hindsight, wish we had had the guts to buy some of it at the low point? Well, here’s an interesting little situation to contemplate.

There is an unappreciated small-cap counter of which the share price has more than doubled over a year, yet it is now, arguably, as cheap as it was 12 months ago. Allow me to present Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers...