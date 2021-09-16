MARC HASENFUSS: Sea Harvest’s next acquisition

I’ve learnt a painful lesson. Never take leave and then use this priceless leisure time to complete all the tedious admin that is somehow evaded during working days. My wife, among other horribly tedious tasks, set me to work in the garden. Five hours of weeding the veggie patch and the verge, on my haunches or on my knees, has left me feeling anything but rested and relaxed. My back feels like it’s been beaten by a claw hammer, and I would probably have been more refreshed if I’d planned a fortnight sightseeing in Kabul. Last Saturday’s reluctant sojourn in the Fish Hoek doubles A team did not help either, where I suffered a 30-minute blitzkrieg at the hands of the peerless (and fearless) Edgemead A couple.

Talking about questionable diversions, it was roughly three years ago that fishing and seafood company Sea Harvest bought the Ladismith cheese and butter business for R527m. Observers, at the time, reckoned that Sea Harvest — which has a dominant and lucrative niche in hak...