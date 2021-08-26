Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Timber in a sweet spot BL PREMIUM

Gold miners are tough. I spent an hour on the tennis court last week trying to subdue Christo, the Barberton Blade. A former gold miner, he now holidays for part of the year in Fish Hoek. He is not a man of many words, but he holds incredibly bullish views on Barberton’s gold reserves, which should please most holders of Pan African Resources.

Not many players at the club relish challenging Christo, especially at singles. He’s leaner than a supermodel and sprightlier than a gazelle on amphetamines. He wields his racket like a scalpel. His drop shot, which involves a high arc swing, is unreadable and has left many a player perplexed on the baseline. But I took up the challenge — one must face one’s worst fears...