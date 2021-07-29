Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Cash flush? Cash in! BL PREMIUM

I’ve always had more than a passing interest in radio broadcast group African Media Entertainment (AME). I’m not a shareholder but I was, briefly, more than 20 years ago.

The group then was in a slightly different format, with broader interests. These included (if memory serves) film-making, ticketing, stadiums and music promotions. The company, like many acquisitive companies that rushed to the market in the late 1990s listings boom, got itself in a horrible tangle. In 2001 the shares hit that can’t-go-lower level of 1c. With some fairly decent assets in its portfolio, I thought AME was worth a penny-stock punt, in the hope that the broadcast assets would eventually produce a clear profit signal...