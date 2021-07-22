MARC HASENFUSS: Hedging against unrest
22 July 2021 - 05:00
I’m not glossing over the heartbreaking destruction of the past week. But enough has already been said about this unfortunate setback, and I’ve probably exorcised my anxiety with a punishing exercise regime (at least by late middle-aged standards).
Social media is quicksand for those with a morbid fascination with disaster. I got sucked down … deep. The more I tried to grope for a solid frame of realism for the unfolding events — like checking the rand’s interpretation of events — the more I flailed despondently into my Twitter feed, with its pervading sense of doom mixed with the persistent ooze of political bile...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now