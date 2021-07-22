Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Hedging against unrest BL PREMIUM

I’m not glossing over the heartbreaking destruction of the past week. But enough has already been said about this unfortunate setback, and I’ve probably exorcised my anxiety with a punishing exercise regime (at least by late middle-aged standards).

Social media is quicksand for those with a morbid fascination with disaster. I got sucked down … deep. The more I tried to grope for a solid frame of realism for the unfolding events — like checking the rand’s interpretation of events — the more I flailed despondently into my Twitter feed, with its pervading sense of doom mixed with the persistent ooze of political bile...