MARC HASENFUSS: Richemont bags a sneaky deal
08 July 2021 - 05:00
It was the wettest of times, it was the driest of times: tennis mostly rained out and no alcohol in the bar to sustain the dogged few players during the frequent squalls.
The JSE also enters a lull with most of the March/September year-end companies having reported results. As usual, some of those reporting their numbers at the last minute provided the most entertainment. Several did not make the JSE’s deadline, and I’d imagine another scramble to avoid suspension. (Whether some of these firms should even be listed is another matter entirely.)..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now