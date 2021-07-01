Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Beastly times in the Cape BL PREMIUM

The beasts really ran amok last week. The Kommetjie baboon troop — seemingly expanded — has returned (again), and the alpha male had a wonderful time slipping and sliding around my wet roof. I tried to diplomatically coax him down with a copy of Ryszard Kapuscinski’s The Emperor (the nearest baton to hand), but to no avail.

During his clumsy cavorting he kicked off two dozen roof shingles and spectacularly broke the gutter and downpipe on a daring downswing...