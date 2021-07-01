MARC HASENFUSS: Beastly times in the Cape
01 July 2021 - 05:00
The beasts really ran amok last week. The Kommetjie baboon troop — seemingly expanded — has returned (again), and the alpha male had a wonderful time slipping and sliding around my wet roof. I tried to diplomatically coax him down with a copy of Ryszard Kapuscinski’s The Emperor (the nearest baton to hand), but to no avail.
During his clumsy cavorting he kicked off two dozen roof shingles and spectacularly broke the gutter and downpipe on a daring downswing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now