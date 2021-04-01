MARC HASENFUSS: GPI playing its cards right
Apparently there is a 40% return to be made on Grand Parade Investments if investors back management’s efforts to realise assets and unlock value
01 April 2021 - 05:00
Apparently there is a 40% return to be made on Grand Parade Investments (GPI) if investors back management’s efforts to realise assets and unlock value.
Of course, selling assets in this climate is not always a cinch, and there appear to be some lingering doubts about GPI’s (revised) agreement to sell off its controlling interest in Burger King (and its meat plant) for nearly R600m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now