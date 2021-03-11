Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Old dog, new tricks BL PREMIUM

British American Tobacco (BAT) listed on the Nasdaq? That would look out of place. But some folks are taking this smoky speculation quite seriously.

It seems there is a notion that BAT should consider separately listing its new-generation products (NGP) segment — which I wrote about two weeks ago — on the Nasdaq. The NGP segment — comprising tobacco heated products (THP), vapours (e-cigarettes) and modern oral — is still running in the red after heavy investment on research & development, marketing and distribution...