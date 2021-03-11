MARC HASENFUSS: Old dog, new tricks
11 March 2021 - 05:00
British American Tobacco (BAT) listed on the Nasdaq? That would look out of place. But some folks are taking this smoky speculation quite seriously.
It seems there is a notion that BAT should consider separately listing its new-generation products (NGP) segment — which I wrote about two weeks ago — on the Nasdaq. The NGP segment — comprising tobacco heated products (THP), vapours (e-cigarettes) and modern oral — is still running in the red after heavy investment on research & development, marketing and distribution...
