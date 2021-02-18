Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Underrated outperformers BL PREMIUM

Agri-services conglomerate Kaap Agri probably deserves wider recognition for its success in cornering a superb retail niche with its Agrimark brand(s).

Still, its share price responded well to a robust trading update at last week’s AGM. The market also now seems inclined to let management press on with the so-far underwhelming thrust into fuel retailing via The Fuel Company (TFC). It was pointed out that if Kaap Agri had concentrated solely on its Agrimark brand, the returns for shareholders would have been markedly higher over the past five years...