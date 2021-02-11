MARC HASENFUSS: Backing the right jockey
11 February 2021 - 05:00
Investors will have their favourite assessment acronyms for reviewing company prospects: ROIC, DY, ROE. One of my favourites is company engagement with shareholders (CEWS), which can be measured at an AGM, of which I have attended thousands over the past three decades. Some companies still retain an aloof formality, and executives often betray a sense of impatience in trying to bring the meeting to a quick conclusion.
I find it unacceptable — and more than a little disturbing — when a company’s executives cannot make the effort to engage robustly with shareholders in an open forum once a year. Astral Foods, I might point out, seems to grasp the value of proper shareholder engagement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now