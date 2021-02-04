Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Retail masses are revolting BL PREMIUM

Silver? Seriously? After slaughtering the shorts on GameStop, the decision by the bloodthirsty trading masses to ramp up the poor cousin of a barbaric relic hints at a campaign that might soon be too far stretched to conquer those dastardly institutional investment armies.

I’m guessing copper is next, or why the hell not a tilt at coffee (just to stuff up the affordability of my long-held vice). As much as I love to see retail investors giving the so-called pro traders a sucker punch or three, this social media-driven euphoria will end in tears. Beware when your teenage son is giving you investment advice, or the barman chides you for portfolio conservatism...