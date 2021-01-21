MARC HASENFUSS: Don’t flick that switch
Clearly there are more than a few who believe their RCL shares are worth considerably more than 805c
Well, things have not exactly got better. In fact, matters took a shocking turn — not when Montauk shares surged to R150, but when our power supply to all the household plugs all-of-a-sardine went on the fritz.
The outage coincided with the final edits to the sprawling Hot Stocks cover story (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/features/cover-story/2021-01-14-hot-stocks-2021-the-fear-and-loathing-edition/). I scuttled off to work at the tennis club — a decision viewed most suspiciously by the rest of the family. Later, things took an ominous turn when I had a bash at restoring the power by my usual arbitrary flicking of the various switches on the distribution board. As I reached to test the earth switch my hand was jolted back by a strong surge of electricity. Thinking it best to try to isolate any problematic plugs, I started switching off individual wall plugs. When I reached for the toaster, my hands were unceremoniously tasered sideways...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now