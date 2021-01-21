Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Don’t flick that switch Clearly there are more than a few who believe their RCL shares are worth considerably more than 805c BL PREMIUM

Well, things have not exactly got better. In fact, matters took a shocking turn — not when Montauk shares surged to R150, but when our power supply to all the household plugs all-of-a-sardine went on the fritz.

The outage coincided with the final edits to the sprawling Hot Stocks cover story (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/features/cover-story/2021-01-14-hot-stocks-2021-the-fear-and-loathing-edition/). I scuttled off to work at the tennis club — a decision viewed most suspiciously by the rest of the family. Later, things took an ominous turn when I had a bash at restoring the power by my usual arbitrary flicking of the various switches on the distribution board. As I reached to test the earth switch my hand was jolted back by a strong surge of electricity. Thinking it best to try to isolate any problematic plugs, I started switching off individual wall plugs. When I reached for the toaster, my hands were unceremoniously tasered sideways...