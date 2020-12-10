Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: My holdco love affair BL PREMIUM

I don’t need to remind readers of my penchant for investment companies, especially when practically all these counters are trading at such hefty discounts to intrinsic NAV.

Long-term acquaintances will argue that this predilection stems from my poor record of picking my own portfolio of operating companies. That might well be true (but watch Capital Appreciation, you cynical wits!). I do also take huge comfort that I can buy assets that I am familiar with and hold in high regard for a knockdown price...