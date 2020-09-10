MARC HASENFUSS: Curve balls and sure bets
With all its bets covered Tsogo can afford (though ‘afford’ might be a stretch considering its own debt) to bide its time in and around Cape Town
10 September 2020 - 05:00
Ever since I ditched my satellite television subscription I’ve had markedly less enthusiasm for sports betting… though of course I still join other members of the tennis club in spread bets on how many frame shots Big Eddie can muster in a set — a gamble that gets more interesting as the southeaster comes into play.
But a more calculated bet might be gaming and leisure group Sun International, which I wrote about last week (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/fm-fox/2020-09-03-clouds-over-sun-international/) in the Fox section, spelling out the tricky debt/cash flow challenge it faces.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now