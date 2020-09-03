Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Spurred into action I still hold that Spur is a perfect investment vehicle for a black empowerment investment company that requires a strong dividend underpin BL PREMIUM

One of the best little businesses on the JSE — and a company most readers have probably never heard of — is likely to be quietly delisted fairly soon … and probably with minimal fuss.

Indequity, a (highly) specialist insurer, will offer its few remaining shareholders 800c a share in a buyout offer. This can’t be a huge surprise: the group has been buying back its own shares with some vigour of late, and the free float in the already tightly held shares has become even more restrictive.