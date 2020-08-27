Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: In praise of education juggernaut Curro Capitec Bank may be the best locally developed business story of the past 20 years, but private education juggernaut Curro Holdings is not far behind BL PREMIUM

Capitec Bank may be the best locally developed business story of the past 20 years, but private education juggernaut Curro Holdings is not far behind. Adventurous investment house PSG Group deserves heaps of praise for developing both these ventures.

I can remember when Capitec Bank (then Keynes Rational) was just a footnote in the PSG accounts and Curro looked like a philanthropic sideline.