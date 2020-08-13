Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Poachers’ paradise All I can hope is that the respective aquaculture ventures of my fishing investments can somehow capitalise on this seemingly unchecked foraging franchise BL PREMIUM

I have a few lines dangling in the fishing sector, as readers probably know. The local listed fishing counters are, to my mind, efficient and responsible extractors from our oceans. But last week, during a mini-break at Pringle Bay, I saw an incredibly well-executed fishing operation just off the rocks and not 50m from our porch.

While busy with the exertions of a sunset braai fire, my friend Bossie and I noticed a few divers at the breaker line. They were certainly not making any effort to dive, just bobbing and occasionally duck-diving an errant swell. This continued for at least an hour and a half, prompting us to ponder whether they might be navy divers in training or had been hired to test wetsuit prototypes against the sharp rocky outcrops that litter Pringle Bay.