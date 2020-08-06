MARC HASENFUSS: Smoke, Coke, but no Tesla
Tesla looks like it is priced for a perfectly paced production and profit run for the next 20 years
06 August 2020 - 05:00
My kids and I usually get on extremely well. There are, however, irreconcilable differences.
For instance, the benefits of cardiovascular exercise — it’s difficult to win the argument on the benefits of a trail run across the picturesque Slangkop when they can pat washboard stomachs as proof that their respective gym regimes work just spiffingly. And then there’s music. For me The Stooges’ second album, Fun House, is the greatest album ever. My kids prefer the clinical drone of Flume.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now