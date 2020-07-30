MARC HASENFUSS: The JSE’s comeback kids
Speaking of the travails of fighting your way back from adversity, I must salute the determined bunch at Brikor
30 July 2020 - 05:00
I heard last week a theory that my biggest strength in tennis was limiting my involvement in a game, and allowing a more talented partner to take charge. Bit of a backhanded compliment, but I suspect that in sport, knowing your weaknesses probably offers considerable strategic advantage.
In the last mixed league season, my men’s doubles partner and I would routinely get our a$$es whipped in the first set, and then, in his words, inevitably "worm" our way back to victory.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now