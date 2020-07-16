MARC HASENFUSS: Send for the pineapples
I’m not sure I would now switch my few shares in Remgro back into liquor subsidiary Distell
Plague diary — week 16. I am penning this entry sans a good night’s sleep. Any chance of drifting off easily early on Sunday night was scotched by the re-emergence of a prohibitionist streak in the government, and the rather draconian declaration of the immediate suspension of alcohol sales.
After enduring several rumours that the government was reconsidering a clampdown on booze, tipplers were by now probably dismissive of another staunching. After all, another lengthy disruption to the livelihoods of already stressed business owners — from large liquor producers and wine farmers to craft distillers and all kinds of retailers — would surely not be contemplated at this delicate juncture, not to mention the forgoing of much-needed excise duties and taxes.
