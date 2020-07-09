Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Howzat! A six at last I can optimistically suggest I might have finally timed an investment to perfection BL PREMIUM

Plague dairy — week 15. My timing has never been great. As statistics generated by my HRI (Hasenfuss Reverse Indicator — patent pending) will consistently reflect, I am usually out of a stock when I should be in and vice versa. This often applies to life too.

One memorable exception was scoring 65 for the Spin Doctors XI some years back. Calculating that the lower middle order would not be required to pad up during our turn at the crease, I thought it prudent — before opening the bowling — to wash down a muscle relaxant or three with a few Scrumpy Jack ciders.